Love Commandos being framed, claims son of absconding office bearer

The son of NGO Love Commandos’ chief coordinator on Thursday claimed that the organisation was being framed in a case of harassing couples.

On Wednesday, the central Delhi-based organisation’s chief Sanjoy Sachdev was arrested based on complaints from two couples who were contacted by officials from the Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Police. Chief co-ordinator Harsh Malhotra was also named and is on the run.

“This is the first time such allegations have surfaced. Since 2010, we have helped over 40,000 couples and have always been praised,” said Manav, Malhotra’s 18-year-old son. “We have submitted all evidence to the police. We read reports of them alleging that dogs were unleashed on them. We have submitted videos and photographs of the same girls playing with the dogs.”

The NGO had shot to fame by claiming to help couples who were being persecuted by their families and relatives in the name of “honour”. Manav said one of the couples had been scolded by the management for indiscipline in the house.

“They have accused us of confining them. We have submitted photographs of the couples partying just days before they lodged the complaint. We have also not charged a penny from them and depend on donations. We will present all our evidence in court,” he said.

Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson, who had informed the police after receiving a tip off from one of the couples said, “We too were under the impression that the NGO was doing good work till two girls came to us and complained about the torture and harassment at the home. The NGO complex in itself was found to be a dingy place with the owner’s room attached to the girls’. The documents and even the mobile phones of the couples were in possession with the NGO owners. All these are facts that need to be investigated before more such horrors could be revealed.”

Police said they are probing the allegations of the women and are interrogating Sachdev. “We will file a detailed report and present our case in court.”

