Man abducts woman’s dad to force her into marriage

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping the father of a 20-year-old woman from southwest Delhi’s Dwarka after she had refused to marry him, said police.

The woman and her family, residents of Dwarka, had shifted to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh last December owing to the constant harassment from the suspect, Sanjeev Singh, for almost a year, said police. Apart from abusing her family, he had allegedly threatened them with dire consequences if the woman did not agree to the marriage. At the time, the family had not filed a complaint with the police.

The woman’s father worked as an accountant at a shop and had not shifted with the rest of the family.

Police said that Sanjeev Singh and his three friends abducted the man on Sunday morning.

“At around 8 am the shop owner called the police control room and reported that his 50-year-old accountant was missing since 4 am,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. “He told police that another employee had informed him three to four men had taken the accountant in their car from outside the shop. The shop owner, meanwhile, suspected that he was kidnapped. Accordingly, a kidnapping case was registered and investigation was taken up.”

During the probe, the DCP said, the investigating team contacted the accountant’s son in Bhopal and informed him about the incident. They learnt that the accountant’s daughter had received calls from two mobile numbers and had spoken with her father.

“The woman said her father had told her that he was in Haryana’s Sonepat and advised her to marry Sanjeev saying that he was a good man and the best match for her. Her father’s advice confused her. It made her believe that he was in trouble because she knew that her father disliked Singh and had himself rejected his marriage proposal” said the DCP. “We put the two numbers on surveillance and their locations were found to be in Baoli area of Uttar Pradesh. A team was dispatched there but the suspects frequently changed their locations.”

The police team located and arrested Sanjeev from Mathura railway station and rescued the woman’s father from platform number-2 on Monday. He was later brought to Delhi. Police are still looking for the other suspects in the case – Ankur, Hansraj and Johnny (all identified with their single name).

The woman had come in contact with Sanjeev around three years ago through a common friend. She distanced herself from him because of his rude and obsessive behaviour. However, Sanjeev continued stalking her, police said.

“Sanjeev began threatening everybody in her family when she turned down his marriage proposal. He often visited her to abuse and threaten her family. The family was so terrified that they left the city,” the officer added. Police said Sanjeev is a resident of Meerut and a delivery man for an online company.

First Published: May 29, 2019 02:35 IST