Man bleeds to death after bottle in pocket breaks

delhi

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 02:08 IST

A 25-year-old man was killed after he fell on the ground while being assaulted allegedly by a group of people and a liquor bottle tucked in his trouser’s pocket broke and pierced his thigh in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Friday night, police said.

Police said the man was attacked after he allegedly used a toilet in a building without permission. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the lane where the man died, they said.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code was registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station, said deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the people who assaulted the man,” said DCP Singh, adding that the victim has been identified as Manish Yadav who worked in a vehicle washing agency in Noida.

Senior police officer said that on Friday night, Yadav had come to a building to meet his friend, Manish Thakur, who lives there as a tenant. They consumed liquor on the building’s terrace. Around 9.30 pm, Yadav was leaving the building when he saw a toilet on the ground floor and went inside to urinate without asking for permission, they said.

A woman living on the ground floor as a tenant raised an alarm after seeing Yadav. Hearing her scream, the building’s owner and some locals reached there and thrashed Yadav following an altercation, said a police officer associated with the probe.

According to the officer, the CCTV footage shows four-five men quarrelling and thrashing Yadav, who is seen walking in the lane. The footage shows Yadav coming back and getting involved in a scuffle with them.

“During the melee, he fell on the ground on his back. A liquor bottle tucked in the rear pocket of his trouser broke and it pierced his left thigh right above the back side of his knee. It led to excessive bleeding. Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the officer added.

DCP Singh said Yadav’s family was informed about the incident and his body had been preserved in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy. “The autopsy will be conducted on Monday because Yadav’s Covid-19 report is awaited,” he added.