Man climbs to Safdarjung Hospital’s terrace, threatens to jump; rescued

delhi

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 20:16 IST

Safdarjung Hospital witnessed high drama on Sunday afternoon after an orthopaedic patient allegedly undressed, climbed onto the window’s overhang on the third floor and threatened to kill himself, police and fire officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said around 2.42pm, the fire control room received a call regarding a suicide attempt by a patient at Safdarjung Hospital. The man claimed that he Covid-19 positive and threatened to slit his wrist and infect rescuers if they tried getting close to him. The patient also started spitting on a team of doctors and police personnel who were trying to rescue him.

“The rescue team members placed a net below the building so as to save the man even if he was to jump off. He was later somehow convinced to come down and rescued,” said Garg.

An official from the Safdarjung Hospital authorities, said, “The man was not infected. He is an orthopaedic patient and had some breakdown. He was breaking things. The doctors sedated him and took him back to the ward where he has been undergoing treatment.”

A senior police officer said that the Safdarjung Enclave police was informed that a patient had gone to the terrace of the hospital building and was attempting to jump down. “He was naked and shouting continuously. He did not listen to the doctors. Our policemen and rescue team of the fire department safely rescued him,” the officer added.