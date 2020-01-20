Man demands FIR against Shaheen Bagh protesters after he is ‘threatened’

delhi

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:02 IST

A man from Greater Noida on Sunday submitted a complaint with the Delhi Police demanding the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the Shaheen Bagh protesters, who he accused of threatening him when he wanted to drive on the road which have been barricaded by the people agitating against the citizenship act for over a month now.

The complainant, Ved Bhushan, claimed to be a retired officer of the Delhi Police. He lives with his family in Noida’s Gautam Budh Nagar and said he runs a private investigating firm at Delhi’s ITO.

“The police have assured me that they will be filing an FIR on my complaint. I am waiting at the Shaheen Bagh police station,” he told HT.

But a senior police officer said that a decision on this was yet to be taken. “We haven’t registered any FIR so far and we are studying the complaint,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

In his complaint, Bhushan said that he was taking the Shaheen Bagh route on Sunday afternoon to reach his home when the protesters refused to lift the barricades. This was around 2.30 pm and Bhushan was driving his Swift Dzire.

When he insisted, they got agitated, refused to lift the barricades, some of them raised slogans and threatened to kill him, he alleged in his complaint.

Demanding that a case be registered against those people and they be arrested, Bhushan also asked for the barricades to be lifted.

The Shaheen Bagh protests, mainly comprising of women, has led to the blockade of the Kalindi Kunj road that connects Delhi to Noida.