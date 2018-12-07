Man dies after being hit by 9-10 bullets at IMT Chowk in Manesar

A day after a ‘Nambardar’ — one who maintains and verifies land records in a village — was shot dead at IMT Chowk in Manesar, the police were yet to establish a motive behind the murder. Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination revealed that nine to 10 bullets had hit the body. No arrests has been made so far, and the accused are yet to be identified.

Sumer Singh, 52, was returning home on a scooter after meeting his brothers, when the incident took place at IMT Chowk around 7.30 pm by three men who were riding a motorcycle, said Dharambir Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Manesar). The incident took place about 500 metres from his brothers’ house and about 100 metres from a police aid booth.

At the mortuary of the Civil Hospital on Thursday morning, Sumer’s brother Sukveer Singh, 43, said that Sumer did not have any dispute with anyone. Neither did he have any enemies as far as he knew. Sumer is survived by a wife and two children.

“Five bullet injuries on his chest led to massive bleeding, which was the cause of death. He had died within a minute of the firing,” said Deepak Mathur, a forensic expert, who conducted the postmortem said. One bullet was found lodged inside the body.

The ACP said that Sumer used to settle many disputes in the village and disgruntled person in any of them could be behind the murder, but they were yet to find any evidence for this. He said that four police teams were working on the case. The police are questioning the villagers and trying to find possible CCTV footage for clues.

According to the police, traffic policemen close to the chowk heard the commotion and rushed to the spot. They took him to a city hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. “It appears that the accused had done recce of the area before the attack,” the ACP said.

“The family said that he [Sumer] had not received any threats calls. The police were yet to find any CCTV footage of the incident,” Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Manesar) said.

About a dozen of his friends and relatives gathered at mortuary and remembered him as a friendly person, who did not have any disputes with anyone. “There were no reason for anyone to have any enmity towards him,” said Bijender, Sumer’s brother-in-law.

Two of his brothers stayed in a plot about 500 metres from IMT Chowk and Sumer was returning to his house after meeting them on Wednesday evening, Sukhveer said.

An FIR has been filed under Section 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act

On August 14, a 52-year-old government revenue official (patwari), who had gone to check alleged land grabbing in Manesar village was shot dead on the disputed plot.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 10:29 IST