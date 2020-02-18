Man found murdered in Outer Delhi with head smashed in

delhi

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:02 IST

A 40-year-old man was found dead with his head smashed in Madanpur Dabas in outer Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man was missing since Sunday after he left his house to collect some money from a friend. Police suspect a personal enmity to be motive behind the murder.

According to the police, the man, identified as Rajesh Gupta, lived with his wife and three children in Prem Nagar, Rohini, and worked as a tailor at a shop near Durga Chowk.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said around 12.30pm, they got a call reporting that body was found at a secluded spot in Prem Nagar.

“A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. Later, a medical examination revealed that he had been strangled before being defaced, probably to hide his identity. A case of murder has been registered. Some suspects have been questioned and we are also checking the CCTV footage of the day when Gupta was killed. A crime and forensics team was called to the spot to inspect the scene,” Mishra said.

“His mobile phone and purse were found missing but a ring he was wearing was found intact. We suspects personal enmity to be the motive behind the killing. His family said he had invested some money in a chit fund scheme. They said he got a call from someone related to that and he left the house. The next day, on Monday, his family had registered a missing person complaint at Prem Nagar police station after he failed to return home,” the officer said.