Man held for rape of homeless minor in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar

A 10-year-old homeless girl was raped by a 24-year-old man in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Thursday evening. Police said the girl was also brutally assaulted by the accused and she had to be referred to AIIMS for better treatment. Her condition was reported to be stable.

Police, quoting the girl’s parents, said she was playing with her cousins on Thursday around 6pm near the footpath where her family lives. Around 8pm, her cousins returned to their parents, but the girl did not.

“On noticing her missing, the entire family came out to the street to look for her. After about an hour-long search, the girl was found in Block A2, lying on the roadside, about 2km from where she lives. Her parents found that she was bleeding from her private parts and took her to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.

The doctors found that the girl had been raped and they informed the police,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the girl had sustained injuries on her face and body, and she was referred to AIIMS for further treatment. However, her condition stabilised by Friday noon, the officer said. The girl’s parents work as daily wager earners at nearby construction sites.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said the police was informed by the hospital staff after the doctors confirmed the sexual assault.

DCP Singh said the accused was identified as Manickam, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad. “He is a school drop-out and an alcoholic. He occasionally works as a car cleaner. Our teams traced and arrested him and solved the case within 24 hours,” he said.

He has been booked under Section 376 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act. We went through the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and arrested the accused,” Singh said.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 02:52 IST