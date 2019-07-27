Man hires killer to eliminate wife’s ‘boyfriend’, pays him a gun

A Delhi man gave a contract killer an expensive Beretta pistol to kill his wife’s alleged companion and keep it as a payment, police said.

Officials said the man suspected his wife of being in a relationship with a businessman in his neighbourhood and he hired the killer to eliminate him.

The police arrested the alleged contract killer, Kulveer Dagar, from southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh and recovered the weapon, which costs around Rs 6 lakh.

On July 23, Dagar had fired a shot at the businessman, a resident of Hari Nagar, but it richocheted off the wall, with the man escaping unhurt.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Joy Tirkey said on Thursday, the crime branch team received information about Dagar’s involvement in the firing. They got a tip-off that he would be in the area in the evening. “Dagar was caught with the Beretta pistol and two bullets,” Tirkey said. During interrogation, Dagar said he was hired by Sonu Pandit to kill the businessman, Tirkey said.

“Pandit gave him the high-end Beretta pistol to shoot the businessman. The payment was the Beretta pistol itself,” he said.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 05:42 IST