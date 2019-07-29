Man killed as overtaking truck rams his scooter

delhi

Jul 29, 2019

A 35-year-old man was killed, while his wife and two children were injured in an accident on Nangloi Road in Najafgarh Monday evening, said police.

A truck rammed into the scooter they were riding while overtaking them. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The officer identified the dead man as Vipin Kumar, a Gurgaon resident who works for a meat trading firm. The mishap happened when Kumar, his wife and their two children - aged six years and four months – were riding to Nangloi.

“They were on their way to meet Kumar’s sister. Kumar’s brother was following the scooter on his motorcycle when the mishap occurred at around 4.30pm,” said the officer. “The loaded truck tried to overtake the scooter but ended up hitting it from behind. Kumar fell under the truck’s wheels and was crushed to death on the spot, while his wife and children fell on the other side and escaped with injuries.”

All four were rushed to a hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead, while the other three continue to receive treatment. “Kumar’s brother tried to catch the truck driver, but he managed to flee. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the errant driver and arrest him,” said the officer.

Jul 29, 2019