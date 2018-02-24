Man killed, father injured as they try to stop car thieves in southeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was killed and his father injured as they tried to stop car thieves from escaping in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the police said.

The dead man was identified as Vishal Prasad, and his father was identified as Mohan Prasad. They were injured as they tried to stop two car thieves at a parking lot outside their house at around 4.20am, their family said. The thieves were allegedly attempting to break into a car belonging to one of their relatives.

When the father-son duo tried to stop them, the thieves got back inside the car they had arrived in and tried to roll up its windows. Vishal and Mohan’s arms got trapped in the car window as they tried to take out the car key in an attempt to stop them. As a result, Vishal and Mohan ended up getting dragged by the car.

Both were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Vishal was declared brought dead. Mohan is still undergoing treatment, police officials said.

Vishal worked at a private company in Faridabad. His father works as a taxi driver, their family said.

Their relative, Ritesh Kumar, said that the incident came to light when two of Vishal’s siblings heard a commotion outside at around 4am. From the window in their house, they spotted the thieves and alerted the rest of the family.

“Vishal’s siblings raised an alarm. The entire house woke up. Vishal and his father ran outside to stop the thieves, who were getting back inside their car. Vishal and Mohan tried to take out the key from the vehicle, but their hands got stuck in the car’s window. But the thieves drove on. Vishal and Mohan got dragged by the car and were wounded. The thieves managed to escape,” said Kumar.

Confirming the incident, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that a PCR call was received around 4.20am at Jaitpur police station.

“Local enquiry has revealed that two car thieves came in a four-wheeler and were attempting to steal the vehicles parked in the area. Legal action is being taken. CCTV cameras of the neighbourhood are being scanned,” said Biswal.