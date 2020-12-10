e-paper
Man shot dead by friend over a financial dispute

Man shot dead by friend over a financial dispute

delhi Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 37-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by another man following an altercation over a financial dispute between their friends during a wedding ceremony in east Delhi’s GTB Enclave area on Wednesday night, police said. The attacker fired three bullets, one in the air and two at the man, identified as Mohammad Sajid. One bullet hit Sajid’s chest, killing him on the spot, the police said.

A case of murder was registered at the GTB Enclave police station. The suspect was identified by his first name Mahesh. He was not arrested till late Thursday night. Multiple teams have been conducting raids to nab Mahesh, said a senior police officer associated with the probe.

Police said that Sajid worked as an agent in Ghazipur Mandi and lived with his family in northeast Delhi’s Sundar Nagri near Nand Nagri. He is survived by his mother, wife, three children and two brothers.

According to the police, Sajid’s family members told them that on Wednesday evening, Sajid returned home from work and was resting after dinner, when his friend Kake called him on his cellphone. Kake asked him to accompany him to his relative’s wedding in GTB Nagar. At first Sajid refused, but when Kake told him that their other friends were also coming, he agreed.

The officer said that Sajid and Kake were joined by two more friends Mahesh and Ajit at the venue. Around 11.30pm, Mahesh asked Sajid why his (Sajid’s) friend was not returning his (Mahesh’s) friend’s money. An altercation broke out between them, the officer said.

During the altercation, the officer said, Mahesh whipped out a pistol and fired a bullet in the air to threaten Sajid. “Then he pointed the gun at Sajid and fired two bullets, one of which hit his chest. Sajid collapsed and Mahesh fled with Ajit. Sajid was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer added.

