Man shot dead in Bawana; personal enmity, say cops

A 42-year-old welder was gunned down by some car-borne men in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Friday evening, the police said.

While the murder comes in the wake of a series of gang wars in the city, Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said the killing appeared to be a case of personal enmity.

He identified the dead man as Anil, a resident of Bawana, and said that he was shot once.

“Anil did not have a criminal background. An initial probe suggests it was personal enmity that led to his killing,” Sharma said.

The officer said that while there were no eyewitnesses who recorded their statement, the local enquiry has revealed that the killers had come by car.

“We have some concrete clues about the killers and hope to crack the case soon,” said the DCP.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 05:09 IST