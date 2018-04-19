Man stabbed to death after fight over parking bike in Delhi’s Badarpur

A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by three of his neighbours in south east Delhi’s Badarpur on Tuesday night following an argument over parking.

Police said the family members of the victim, Ashok Kumar, watched in horror as he was attacked and killed .

According to the police, the incident was reported around 10.30 pm in Gautampuri colony after the victim Ashok Kumar had parked his motorcycle behind an auto-rickshaw, belonging to one of his neighbours, Nitin, who goes by one name.

The victim’s friend Mohammad Hussain said Kumar used to park his two-wheeler at the same spot after returning from work but on the night of the incident, he found Nitin sitting on his vehicle. “He asked Nitin to get down from his motor cycle, which the man refused. That led to an argument, with Nitin asking Kumar to park his two-wheeler somewhere else,” said Hussain.

As the argument heated up, Kumar’s mother came out of her house to intervene. Nitin’s uncle Anil, who had also reached the spot, suddenly hit Kumar’s mother with a stick. Soon, other members of both the families also joined in the melee. Meanwhile, someone informed the police about the incident.

A team from the police control room rushed to the spot and after the cops intervened, the matter was resolved amicably. Kumar’s mother was admitted to a hospital with head injuries. Nitin, too, sustained injuries in the fight.

A family member said that Kumar returned from the hospital around 11.50 pm and was waiting outside his house for his family members, when Nitin , his brother Mithun and Anil’s son Vishal confronted him again.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal said that the three men surrounded Kumar and got into an argument with him again. They then started assaulting him, even as Kumar tried to save himself.

Hearing commotion again outside their house, Kumar’s wife and his sister came out and found the victim being repeatedly stabbed by the trio with a knife. Hussain said that Kumar’s wife tried to intervene but was pushed aside as the three men kept stabbing the victim.

Leaving an injured Kumar behind, the three men later fled the spot. The police were again informed about the incident and based on the statement of Kumar’s wife a case of murder was registered at the Badarpur police station. Biswal said Mithun has been arrested while the two other accused are on the run.

Hussain further added that there had been several arguments between Kumar and the accused over parking, right of way and other issues n the past too.