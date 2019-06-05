Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbours in a quarrel that began after the victim objected to comments passed at his minor daughter in south Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur on Tuesday, police said.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), said that two siblings – Ranjeet, 26, and Krishna, 24 – have been arrested for the murder.

The dead man has been identified as Rakesh who lived with his wife and three-year-old daughter in Lal Kuan. He two siblings, accused of the murder, lived a few houses away.

The DCP said that the problem began around 11.45 am on Tuesday when Krishna allegedly passed some “unlikeable comments” at Rakesh’s daughter.

“An altercation ensued between Rakesh and Krishna, but neighbours separated them. Around half-an-hour later, Rakesh, his wife and brother visited Krishna’s house to speak to him about his behaviour,” said the officer.

The conversation, however, snowballed into a scuffle during which Krishna and Ranjeet allegedly used a sharp object to hit Rakesh.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. The police registered a murder case after recording the statement of Rakesh’s wife and arrested the two suspected killers.

