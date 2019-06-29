Man stabs woman dead, slits own throat in Chirag Dilli flat

A 27-year-old man stabbed to death a 24-year-old married woman in front of her 4-year-old son, inside the woman’s house in south Delhi’s Chirag Dilli and then attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat on Friday morning. Police said that the man was carrying a handwritten letter with him in which he wrote that “he is debt-ridden and both of them have decided to die”. He also wrote that their bodies should be cremated together.

The police said they are unsure about the nature of their relationship. The man, identified as Sunny, is recuperating at a city hospital.

Police identified the dead woman as 24-year-old Pinkey Chauhan, who worked at a beauty parlour and lived in a rented house in Chirag Dilli where she had recently moved in on June 16, with her husband, Ravinder, who works as a mechanic at an automobile company and a 4-year-old son.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said that they received a call around 9:50am that a man had stabbed a woman in her house, and slit this throat following a quarrel. “A police team that arrived at the house found them lying unconscious on a bed. They were bleeding profusely. Both were rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where the woman was pronounced dead while the man was admitted for treatment,” the officer said.

A police officer investigating the case, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said a preliminary probe revealed that the woman had known Sunny, a driver from Ambedkar Nagar, for four years.

Witnesses and residents said Sunny arrived at Pinkey’s house when her husband was not at home.

“While he was inside the house, they had an argument and Sunny took out a long knife used to chop meat, and stabbed Pinkey five to six times. He then slit his throat using the same knife and collapsed,” the officer said.

“In the note, he wrote that their bodies should be cremated together. He also said he is debt-ridden and that Pinkey’s husband had borrowed money from him, which he is not returning,” the officer said, adding that they are verifying the allegations.

The police officer, however, also said they are not aware if Pinkey knew if she would be stabbed. “We are getting their call details checked to ascertain the nature of their relationship,” he said.

The officer also said her husband came to know about Sunny around Holi this year. A few days later, according to family members and friends, Pinkey had left her husband to marry Sunny, but returned because of legal hassles, he said.

Her husband refused to comment.

DCP Kumar said they have registered a case of murder against the man, who is likely to survive the suicide attempt. “We have recovered the knife from the spot and the incident is being probed from all possible angles,” he said.

Pinkey’s landlady, Sushma said by the time they heard the brawl and rushed out of their house Sunny had already attacked Pinkey. “Both were bleeding profusely and were lying on the bed. The man had a knife in his hand. We did not know the man, but Pinkey’s mother told me that she knew him from before,” the woman said.

Another neighbour, Mahipal Singh, who lives on the first floor, said he heard an argument and screams on the ground floor, from the room where Pinkey and her husband used to live.

“Initially we thought it was an argument between the couple but when it seemed frightening, I asked my wife to go and check. When she went down she screamed and called me. Both the man and Pinkey were lying on the bed, soaked in blood. We were not aware what has happened. We alerted others and the police was called,” Singh said.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 04:40 IST