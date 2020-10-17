Manish Sisodia inspects sports varsity site in Mudka, says work will pick up pace

delhi

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:27 IST

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inspected the proposed site for the upcoming sports university in Mundka, west Delhi, and said the university, once set up, would make India proud in the world of sports.

The Delhi government had last year passed the Delhi Sports University Bill to pave way for the setting up of the university. The Delhi Sports University Bill also grants the proposed university the right to establish constituent schools and colleges.

These “sports schools” will identify and groom budding sporting talents at an early stage, the government had said, while the sports university will offer field-specific degrees to interested students. These would be on par with those offered in other courses at graduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.

“It is the vision of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide world-class facilities and training to our youth. If we do that, then our sports talents will leave no stone unturned in bringing home the laurels in international sporting events such as the Olympics,” Sisodia said.

During the visit, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the work on the university was disrupted by the onset of the pandemic.

“But now we want to pick up pace. We endeavour to ensure that the level of training and facilities at the Delhi Sports University is cutting-edge and so advanced that the best of the sporting talent can come and train in Delhi. Once this dream comes true, no world power can stop India from securing the gold medals in international sports competitions and events,” he said.

Sisodia said the objective of Delhi Sports University is to promote world-class training, research, and academics in the field of sports as well as health and exercise. “It is our aim to provide multidisciplinary teaching and training in sports to ensure that sports professionals are better prepared for a wide range of employment opportunities. This university will also promote public health through sports in academia and make it more accessible to the public,” he said.