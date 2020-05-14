Markets should open on Odd-Even basis; schools should remain closed, says Kejriwal citing public opinion

delhi

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:53 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, the public suggested that market and market complexes should be opened on an odd-even basis while schools, barbershops, spas, salons, cinema halls, and swimming pools should remain closed.

Kejriwal had sought suggestions on the relaxation of lockdown, about the tenure and gravity of the relaxation, on the sectors that should get the relaxation, and whether the public transport system should begin.

Delhi government has received an overwhelming response from the public with over 5 lakh suggestions through messages, e-mails and calls on lockdown relaxations. “We had sought suggestions from people and we have received more than 5 lakh suggestions. Based on these suggestions, we will send a proposal to the Centre,” said CM Kejriwal.

“We have received a lot of suggestions from many market associations and most of them have said market and market complexes should be opened. They said they can be opened on an odd-even basis, half shops one day and the remaining half shops on the other day,” he said further.

“Most have suggested that schools and educational institutes should stay closed till summer vacations,” he added.

On the issue of allowing public transport to function, he said that the people have opined that taxis and auto-rickshaws should operate with the rule that one passenger should be allowed to sit in an auto-rickshaw and maximum two passengers to sit inside a cab and after every trip, the vehicles must be disinfected.

“People have also suggested that buses be allowed to function with fewer passengers whilst maintaining social distancing. Some people have also said that metro services must resume partially and people have also suggested how metro services can resume partially,” he added.

With regard to the opening of hotels and restaurants, Kejriwal said that many people said that hotels must remain closed while restaurants should remain open for take-out and home delivery only.

“Most people also said that hotels should stay closed however restaurants should be opened for take-away and home delivery. People should not be allowed to eat in restaurants, however, there is almost a consensus that barbershops, spas, salons, cinema halls, and swimming pools should not open,” Kejriwal said.

“Most people have also asked for stringent action to be taken against those who do not wear masks while venturing out. Wearing of masks must be made mandatory. People have also requested that visiting parks must be allowed for walks as it is good for the immunity,” he stated.

Kejriwal is set to meet the State Disaster Management Authority and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 4 pm today.