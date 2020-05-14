e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Public suggestions on lifting Covid-19 lockdown to be discussed at 4pm today’: Kejriwal

‘Public suggestions on lifting Covid-19 lockdown to be discussed at 4pm today’: Kejriwal

A meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor and State Disaster Management Authority will be held today at 4pm, the chief minister said.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 13:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman hold a child as she arrives in New Delhi Railway Station to board a special train bound to her native state during the coronavirus lockdown.
A woman hold a child as she arrives in New Delhi Railway Station to board a special train bound to her native state during the coronavirus lockdown.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the administration has received over 5 lakh suggestions by the public on the lifting of coronavirus lockdown and the ideas will be discussed at a meeting at 4 pm today, news agency ANI reported.

A meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and State Disaster Management Authority will be held today wherein the suggestions will be discussed and a proposal will be drafted for the Centre, the chief minister said.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0 - Here’s what different states are considering to open

“The suggestions given by you all will be discussed at the meeting. To what extent should relaxations be given in Delhi, these suggestions will be sent to central govt,” Kejriwal said.

“We had sought suggestion from people, we have received more than 5 lakh suggestions. Based on these suggestions, we will send a proposal to the Centre,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal said that most of the people have suggested schools and educational institutes to remain shut till summer vacations. The public has also suggested hotels to remain shut, however, restaurants should be opened for take-away and home delivery, Kejriwal said.

The CM said that there is almost a consensus on barbershops, spas, salons, cinema halls and swimming pools to remain closed as well.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestions from residents of the national capital about relaxing norms after May 17, when the nation-wide lockdown clamped to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is scheduled to end.

The CM said that the citizens can send their suggestions via WhatsApp messages, email or by recording their message through dialling 1031. “These suggestions will be taken into account for drafting a proposal which will be shared with the Central government,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi has reported 7,998 cases of coronavirus till date. One hundred and six people have died from the infection while 2858 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

