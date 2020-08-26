Menstrual hygiene: PM’s speech motivates social workers to debunk myths better

delhi

When the words ‘menstrual hygiene’ were recently heard from the Red Fort as part of Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech, it was surely a first. And this has given a new shot of energy to the social workers who had been working for the cause of menstrual hygiene for years, as they notice a visible change coming through in people’s mindset.

Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress...made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1 👏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

“Menstrual health is not a topic to be shoved inside black polythene.”– Anchal Sharma, a social worker

“When PM addressed the issue to the nation from the bigger podium, it certainly gave an impetus to the cause, and has started helping us in destigmatising period talk,” says Anchal Sharma, founder of an NGO Meals of Happiness sharing how this move is aiding the NGOs who have been working in this regard. She adds, “PM Modi is the only PM who spoke about menstrual hygiene on such an important day. It shows that the health of half of the population (the female population) of India is officially a national issue! And menstrual health is not a topic to be shoved inside black polythene. Now, it has definitely started normalising menstrual health discussions... When someone like him talks about it, it infuses renewed life and energy in people like me, who have been trying to normalise people about it. Ab ghar-ghar discuss hoga, dabi awaz mei nahi, khulke!”

Sharma, who has been serving meals to the underprivileged in Delhi-NCR, and has also taken up the cause of menstrual hygiene, adds, “In the present time (of pandemic), it’s difficult for many to even get two square meals a day; buying sanitary pads has become an unthinkable luxury. So, we decided to help women have menstrual hygiene by offering them free sanitary pads. PM’s motivational speech has pumped us to do more since only 36% women have access to sanitary pads, and millions are still forced to use husk or dirty clothes. And it’s proven that poor menstrual hygiene can lead to fatal infections, urinalysis tract infection and even cervical cancer.”

“Once in Chomu village of Rajasthan, one of the ladies, in her 60s, asked me if I also menstruate! Initially, I thought she’s making fun of me, but soon I realised she was serious... She said: Kya pata jaise main chupati hun, vo bhi chupate ho.”– Anurag Chauhan, from an NGO

Delhi-based Anurag Chauhan who has been trying to spread awareness about periods through Break The Bloody Taboo campaign, says, “I want to thank PM for striking up a conversation on this topic, which is till date many a times not even discussed inside with family in a living room... Once I was in Chomu village of Rajasthan, to address a female gathering about this subject. And one of the ladies, must be in her 60s asked me if I also menstruate! Initially, I thought she’s making fun of me, but soon I realised that she was serious, and was shocked to hear her say, ‘Kya pata jaise main chupati hun, vo bhi chupate ho’. Imagine the level of unawareness on this topic in women like her who are married and have kids... So when a man, and that too the PM of this country talks about periods on I-Day, it not just boosts our morale but also helps us spread more awareness.” Chauhan runs an NGO, Humans for Humanity and the campaign is one his projects.

A similar sentiment is echoed by a social worker Lalitha Yadav, who provides basic hygiene utilities to sex workers and underprivileged in GB Road and Najafgarh, as part of a Delhi-based NGO, Society for Participatory Integrated Development (SPID). “When a prominent figure like the PM addresses the nation on subject like periods, it does create an impact! There are a lot of stigmas attached with it, especially among the males. Now, whenever we will address the issue among our audience, we happily take reference of Modiji’s speech and this helps us take the conversation ahead,” she says sharing how just a mention has set the ball rolling.

