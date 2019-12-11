e-paper
Metro Ph-4: Union Cabinet okays revised funding pattern

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a revision in the funding pattern of the three approved corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV projects.

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the three corridors with sharing of land cost in the ratio of 50:50 between the Centre and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Under phase-IV, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had proposed six corridors — Aerocity to Tughlakabad (20.20km), Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block (7.96km), Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.58km), Janakpuri West to RK Ashram (28.92km), Mukundpur to Maujpur (12.54km), Rithala to Narela (21.73km).

Out of these, three routes — Aerocity-Tughlakabad, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Mukundpur-Maujpur—have been cleared by both the Delhi government and the Centre in March at a completion cost of ₹24,948.65 crore.

This is in line with the amendments to Metro Rail Policy, 2017 applicable only for Delhi, in compliance to the Supreme Court’s order.

Reacting to the development, said a Delhi government spokesperson said, “This is an initiative in adherence to the honourable Supreme Court’s direction.”.

In April, the Delhi government had directed the DMRC to not start work on the sanctioned corridors unless the ministry of housing and urban affairs revises the cost sharing pattern in tune with approval concurred by them.

The apex court in July had ordered commencement of construction work on the Delhi metro’s fourth phase, which is over 100 kms long and is estimated to add around 1.86 million commuters per day, after the Delhi government said it has agreed to give the go-ahead to the project.

“After intervention of the Supreme Court, the work was started in July, 2019. The Supreme Court in its order... upheld the provisions of Metro Rail Policy, 2017 regarding bearing of operational losses and repayment of external loan and currency fluctuation cost by the State in case the Special Purpose Vehicle (DMRC in this case) fails. The Supreme Court directed to make a departure from the Policy to be applicable only in the case of Delhi and to share land cost in the ratio of 50:50 between GoI and GNCTD,” the urban affairs ministry said in a statement issued Wednesday.

