Migrants’ wave settles at Delhi night shelters; admin orders thermal scanning machines

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:58 IST

A day after the city administration put a complete ban on movement of migrant workers within or outside Delhi, the newly built night shelters set up in government schools gradually started to fill up.

In addition to the existing 238 night shelters in the city, the Delhi Government also converted 11 schools into night shelters to accommodate migrant workers amidst the countrywide lockdown, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

At the shelter set up in the Delhi government’s Ghazipur school, the number of occupants went up to 135 by Monday afternoon from just three on Sunday. The in-charge of the shelter, Subedar Khan, who on Sunday was seen pleading people not to leave the facility, got busy maintaining the diary entries of the new entrants.

“Apart from lunch and dinner, we will also be providing tea and snacks to the people living here. Today, at least we have some work to do. Yesterday (Sunday), we were sitting idle the whole day since there was no one,” he said.

While mattresses and blankets were available in all the 21 classrooms that were turned into shelter rooms, the officials demanded thermal screening of all those who were using the facility, but they do not have any thermal screening machines right now.

“Most of the people living here are those who could not manage to get a seat on any public transport facility to go to their villages in the neighbouring states. They all have come on foot from various borders, mostly from the Anand Vihar-Kaushambi border. They were part of large crowds, so we have asked for thermal screening machines to be given at every shelter. Let us see if we get it,” said another official deployed at the shelter.

At the school shelter set up in Patparganj, the number of people using the facility was 140 on Monday afternoon. Mattresses and pillows were placed at a gap of about 1-2 metres from each other on the floor of every classroom. The facility has 30 shelter rooms with a total of 200 beds.

“There are only two people living here who are originally from Delhi, rest all are natives of Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Here, we have bathing and toilet facilities with hand wash. We also have sufficient sanitizer and masks that will last for 10 days at least,” said Baban Ghosh, the in-charge of the Patparganj school shelter.

Twenty-two-year-old Vinod Kumar, a painter from Uttam Nagar in West Delhi, had arrived at the Ghazipur shelter on Sunday afternoon, but he only stayed for a while. He rested, had a meal and then left for his village in Bihar’s Samastipur. A day later, Kumar had to return to the shelter.

“All buses have stopped and people are not allowed to leave the city on foot anymore. So, I will stay here for as long as I can. It is better than paying ₹2,500 per month to my landlord,” he said, voicing the concern of hundreds of other migrant workers.

Jobless, without money to pay for food or shelter in the wake of a 21-day nationwide lockdown announced to curb the spread of Covid-19, migrant workers have been trying to return home in droves. On Saturday, the sea of tens of thousands of migrant workers from across the city walking towards Anand Vihar bus terminal to cross into Uttar Pradesh had taken the on-ground officials by complete surprise and left them overwhelmed.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attributed the massive gathering of migrant workers at the border to rumours about buses being provided by the respective state governments.

“On Friday and Saturday evening, a lot of people had gathered near Anand Vihar believing in rumours and the situation had become alarming. But, since Sunday, the situation is under control as all the borders were sealed. In all districts, the DMs, SDMs and the police are placing migrants in shelters and arranging for food in their respective areas. DMs in all districts have been strictly asked to ensure no resident steps out of their homes and no movement of migrant workers is allowed,” said Kejriwal in a digital press conference on Monday.

The chief minister, however, pointed out that a few people were still crossing past Delhi into other neighbouring states and has asked its neighbours, such as Uttar Pradesh, to also tighten their security along the borders so people don’t cross over.

SOON RATION TO NON-CARD HOLDERS TOO

Kejriwal on Monday announced his government will soon provide ration to even those who are not covered under the government’s public distribution system (PDS).

“The Delhi government has started providing 1.5 times extra ration to 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city. But, many have come to us who are extremely poor and are in need but do not have ration cards to avail the benefit. So, we are working on a new system to give ration items to non-ration card holders as well. We will be able to start it in about four days or so,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also said that his government would take “strictest” action against dealers and transporters who misuse the ration supplied by the administration under its PDS.

“The Delhi government is providing 1.5 times extra ration to 72 lakh ration card holders in the city. Everything is being given free-of-cost. But, if any ration shop owner, dealer, transporter or food supply officer is found hoarding, black-marketing, or indulging in any malpractice, I myself will ensure that the culprits get the strictest punishment and are sent to jail,” Kejriwal said.

He gave the example of a ration dealer in Janakpuri who was arrested on Monday for illegally selling government’s ration supply.

The Delhi government has also created a live dashboard mapping the 568 ‘hunger relief centres’ across the city and also the 238 night shelters to spread awareness about locations of these facilities. According to the dashboard, the south-west district have the highest number of centres at 121, followed by the north-west district (70 centres) and then south-east with 56 centres.

On Monday, a number of MLAs were also seen distributing ration and cooked meals from their legislative funds. While Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Baliyan distributed nearly 10,000 packets of 5kg flour and 10,000 packets of 1kg rice to the poor in his constituency, Jungpura MLA Praveen Kumar and his team of volunteers have been feeding meals to 5,000 people daily at 18 police stations. Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey said he is distributing sanitisers and masks in addition to the food.