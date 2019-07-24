Milkman-turned-hooch seller arrested with 200 bottles

The police, on Monday, arrested a 43-year-old milkman-turned-liquor supplier and recovered 200 bottles of illicit liquor from him. The police said the man was caught when he was transporting the liquor bottles by hiding them inside milk containers.

On Monday, a special police picket was set up near Agra Canal at Meetapur to check passing vehicles, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. During checking, around 10pm, the police team spotted a motorcycle rider coming from Faridabad with four milk containers on either side of his bike.

“We indicated the man to stop for checking, but instead of slowing down he tried to speed away. Our men ran towards the motorcycle and intercepted him,” the DCP said.

“We searched the milk containers the man was carrying and found 200 quarters of illicit liquor. The man who was riding the bike identified himself as Jawahar, a resident of village Janoli in Palwal, Haryana. He was placed under arrest,” Biswal said.

During interrogation, the man told the police that he was a school drop-out and used to sell milk in his village and adjoining areas, but could not meet his needs. “To make his ends meet, he started selling liquor which he used to procure from Faridabad,” the officer said.

