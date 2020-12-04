e-paper
Minimum wages in Delhi to go up slightly

Minimum wages in Delhi to go up slightly

delhi Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi will witness a slight increase in the minimum wages for workers for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government approving an increase in the dearness allowance . The increased minimum wages would apply retrospectively from October 1, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

After the latest increase in the dearness allowance, minimum wages in Delhi will be Rs 15,492 per month for unskilled workers, Rs 17,096 for semi-skilled workers and Rs 18,797 for skilled workers, said a statement issued the office of Sisodia, who also holds the labour portfolio.

Currently applicable minimum wages in Delhi are Rs 14,842 per month for unskilled workers, Rs 16,341 for semi-skilled-workers and Rs 17,991 for skilled workers.

Technically, minimum wages were last revised in Delhi in March 2017, which was notified in October 2019 – after the Supreme Court’s nod – after a long legal tussle involving industry groups, labour unions and the city government.

Other than such revisions, minimum wages are supposed to witness a variable increase biannually with the concerned state government doing a fresh assessment of the dearness allowance element in the wages after giving due consideration to factors such as average all-India consumer price index numbers.

This year, dearness allowance points – which are factored in during the bi-annual assessment process – were frozen by the Central government for the period between January 1 and June 30, in the light of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thus affecting the bi-annual assessment process.

“Dearness allowance for workers – especially those who are at the bottom of the social strata -- cannot remain frozen, especially at times of crisis caused by a pandemic. Accordingly, the new minimum wages, after including Dearness Allowance, will be applicable to unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled categories in all scheduled employments. These revised wages will be applicable from October 1, 2020,” said Sisodia.

