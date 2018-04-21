Missing Delhi trekker found dead in Himachal Pradesh’s Malana

A Delhi-based IT professional who had gone on a trekking trip to Himachal Pradesh was found dead in Parvati Valley of Kullu, over 40 days after he went missing. The father of the 23-year-old engineer who works in Gurgaon has hinted at a conspiracy behind the death.

Aman Awasthi, a resident of Rohini, had left Delhi on March 1 to trek in Kullu district but he lost touch with his family after March 7. His father, Ram Kumar, has been camping in the state since Aman went missing. After a frantic search, his body was found from Malana, a village notorious for its links with drug suppliers.

“I am doubtful about the entire sequence of events and want an investigation to be conducted in this matter as it is not a simple accident,” Kumar said.

Awasthi had taken to trekking recently following in the footsteps of his 54-year-old father, an avid trekker himself. “He had left Delhi on March 1 and we have been in touch till March 7. He also asked me for some money and I transferred Rs 7,000 to his account. However, his phone was switched off after that,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Kumar got a message on his phone that his SBI ATM card, which was with his son, had been swiped. This helped him reach Malana where the card had been swiped. “I went to the homestay where my son had been lodging. His mobile phone, clothes, wallet and other items were with the owner,” he said.

Kumar met senior officials and chief minister of the state, and pleaded his case. Intervention from the top, he claims, forced the officials to press larger teams into the search operation.

“I have not reached Shimla to receive his body. I am sad but I want justice for him,” Kumar said.

Kullu superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the sequence of events. “Aman Awasthi started from Delhi to Manali on March 1 and last contacted his family on March 7. Aman last spoke to his father who transferred Rs 7,000 to his bank account. A local man was also engaged for searching the missing trekker. The body has been sent for postmortem,” the Kullu SP said.

Agnihotri also informed that the dead body of another missing trekker from Delhi was recovered from Hamta Pass area of Manali of district on Tuesday. Police said Akhil Chadda had been missing since April 10 and teams were searching for him. Police said the teams had earlier recovered Akhil’s trekking stick and bag. Police said the cause of his death could be ascertained after the postmortem report.