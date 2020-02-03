Modi says AAP stalled central govt schemes in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of stalling central government’s public welfare schemes in the city and appealed the masses to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “shape the future” of the city.

“As long as they (the AAP) remain in power, they will continue to create roadblocks in the development works because they know nothing other than playing politics. You have seen a lot in the last two decades and suffered much. Now there is only one option and that’s why the BJP needs to come to power in Delhi,” Modi said at an election rally in east Delhi’s Karkardooma on Monday.

The rally was held in support of BJP candidates from at least 20 assembly constituencies of east and northeast Delhi for the February 8 elections. Results will be declared on February 11.

Modi mocked the city government for not being able to provide clean water to the people and said that the BJP-led central government aims to provide ‘pucca’ houses to all poor families by 2022 which will have “clean water” supply.

“Jaha jhuggi wahi pucca ghar banega. Aisa ghar jisme bijli hogi, gas connection hoga, nal hoga, nal me jal hoga aur jal bhi shuddh hoga. (Permanent houses will be made at the same place where a jhuggi is located. The house will be such as it will have electricity, toilet, gas connection and clean water through water taps),” Modi said at the rally.

“I feel sad when I see that Prime Minister Awas Yojana is not being implemented in Delhi…We could not make a single home under such the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Delhi because of (non-cooperation of) the incumbent government…the 21st century India will be propelled through vikas ki rastra niti (national policy of development) and not through hate politics. It will take the country to new heights,” Modi added.

Modi also listed the Centre’s decision to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies and hit out at the present and the previous governments for stalling it.

He asserted that the BJP had fulfilled its promise to the people of Delhi they passed a law to provide ownership rights to the nearly 4 million residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies in the city.

“We are finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting the country. Despite many roadblocks, we have delivered on our promise to people of Delhi that we will regularise unauthorised colonies. After February 11 when BJP/NDA government will be formed in Delhi, development works in such colonies will take place on greater pace,” Modi said.

In the election rally, Modi also listed out initiatives of the central government such as abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Act for persecuted minorities, construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the Ayodhya verdict in connection with construction of Ram Temple, which have pending for nearly 70 years.

“The BJP believes in positivity and the interest of the country is paramount for us. India will not be driven by politics of hate but by the policy of development.

In an effort to reach out to Delhi traders, the Prime Minister also tried to woo the trader community by listing out the BJP-led NDA government’s pro-trader initiatives. Traders and businessmen have traditionally been considered BJP vote bank but they are believed to be unhappy ever since sealing, demonetization, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented.

“It has always been the BJP’s endeavour to reduce the problems of traders and enable them to do their work freely. Till now small scale business having a turnover of up to ₹1 crore had to be audited but now this limit has been increased to Rs 5 crore,” Modi said.

He also said that for the first time farmers, labourers, and small traders got pension facility.