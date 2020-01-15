Murdered Gurugram executive Gaurav Chandel’s car found in Ghaziabad

delhi

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:39 IST

The Ghaziabad Police late on Tuesday night recovered a grey-coloured SUV which they suspect belongs to Greater Noida (West) resident Gaurav Chandel, who was found murdered on January 7. His body was found stone’s throw away from his house in Gaur City.

The police said that the car was found abandoned at about 11 pm on Tuesday at Akash Nagar locality which falls under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station.

“The information about a car abandoned outside houses in Akash Nagar was given by local residents. The SUV had no registration plate and had a parking sticker of Gaur City, and looks like it is the same SUV which belonged to deceased Chandel. We are investigating further and are also in touch with our counterparts in Noida,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (rural).

“We are also trying to find out if the SUV was parked in Akash Nagar on Tuesday night or it was parked earlier,” he added.

Chandel’s murder had sparked protests in Greater Noida (West) and top police officials of the Meerut (Range) along with the divisional commissioner (Meerut) also met his family after the incident.

Chandel worked as regional manager with a private healthcare firm in Gurugram. On January 6, while on his way back home from office, he spoke to wife Preeti around 10.30 pm and said he was near the Parthala roundabout. Thereafter, he went incommunicado for five hours as his family tried to track him using his phone’s location. Chandel’s body was found around 4 am on the service lane between Parthala roundabout and the Hindon bridge.

His location, which kept changing, was traced under the Phase 3 and Bisrakh police jurisdictions. He received two gunshot wounds in the head, among other injuries, the autopsy report said.

Chandel had purchased a Kia Seltos SUV in December. His SUV, laptop, two phones and wallet were missing when his body was found. Gaurav’s family said that only his wrist watch and a cigarette box were recovered from the spot.