NDMC issues show-cause notice to Bengali Market pastry shop owner

delhi

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:46 IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the owner of a pastry shop in Central Delhi’s Bengali Market above which as many as 35 workers were found living in “unhygienic conditions” and not following social distancing norms to contain the spread of Covid-19.

NDMC officials said the shop owner has been asked to explain why the health license issued by the civic body to the shop should not be cancelled for violating social distancing norms amid Coronavirus pandemic.

“As per the provisions of Section 339 of the NDMC Act, 1994, the NDMC has directed the vendor to show cause why the said health license could not be revoked on account of violations within 10 days of issuance of the notice, otherwise NDMC could seal the premise without further notice,” the NDMC said in a statement.

The statement added that similar action will be taken against others if found violating guidelines laid down by the administration for the containment of Sars-Cov-2.

The popular market was sealed after it was declared a containment zone when three cases had come out positive. The district administration had conducted screening of the entire area on Wednesday where it found that 35 workers of the popular Bengali Pastry Shop were living in unhygienic conditions in a cramped space above the shop, violating social distancing norms. The Delhi Police had also registered an FIR against the owner of the shop on Thursday for not following social distancing measures which may have caused the spread of the virus.