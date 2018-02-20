NDMC primary schools to get smart classes from next academic session

The New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to introduce smart classes in the primary section of all NDMC and Navyug schools from the forthcoming academic session, council chairman Naresh Kumar said.

“We have set up smart classrooms in 30 NDMC and Navyug schools in all Hindi and English medium sections for Class 6-12. From the next academic session, 45 primary schools will have smart classes and it will help 10,000 students,” Kumar said.

A smart classroom is prepared with multimedia apparatus that are specifically designed to improve the learning and teaching process. These will be equipped with CCTV cameras, LEDs and other required infrastructure like smart board, which will help the teachers to impart lessons through digital tools. Smart boards are interactive whiteboards that uses touch detection for user input. One can project an image and “interact” with it by writing on it or moving it around.

According to council officials, in a survey conducted in October last year, out of 8,573 respondents — including students, parents, teachers and administrators — 96 per cent said that smart classes should be introduced in the NDMC primary schools, too.

“Since October 2016, smart classes were started in 40 schools. We have received an encouraging response and there has been a positive impact on attendance, admission, academic environment, quality of teaching, infrastructure and administration. In these classes, learning comes to life, and many students find it more fun,” the NDMC chairman said.

Subject curricula have been made available in the state-of-art modules to facilitate teaching. High-end computers and advance interactive display system based on high-end projectors are also being used for these.

“And with this technology, every child in the classroom gets the ability to use smart board at the same time and this interactivity will provide students the ability to write, draw, or take notes via a tablet as well,” an education department official said.

Officials are hopeful that the impact of these smart classrooms will also get reflected in examination results, too.

“The impact has been good so far. We are expecting a 100 per cent pass percentage in Class 10 and 12 results this year. Last year it was 91 per cent and 94 per cent respectively,” RP Gupta, NDMC education director, said.

The council will also commission 12 more digital libraries in NDMC Schools during the current fiscal year, taking the number to 25. These digital libraries will have latest furniture along with all-in-one computers, Kindles, bar-code printers, scanners, 8 Mbps broadband connection and NIC e-library software.