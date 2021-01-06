NDMC to give Rs 200 per month to students for internet data package

delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 200 to each student of class 10 and class 12 of its schools towards Internet data package cost for attending online teaching and learning activities. This facility will continue till schools are closed.

According to NDMC officials, a proposal in this connection was passed in a meeting of the council last week.

Officials of the civic body said that online classes are still being conducted and there is no clarity when schools will be opened so this proposal has been approved to provide financial help to students to continue with their online classes.

A senior official of the NDMC said that students studying in NDMC and Navyug Schools are generally from poor backgrounds and they do not have adequate resources to afford internet data pack required for online classes. “This data pack subsidy will motivate students of class 10 and class 12 to attend more and more online classes which will minimise the academic loss and improve their performance in board exams in 2021. Therefore, it is proposed that the scheme of payment of an amount of Rs 200 per month to students of class 10 and class 12 of NDMC schools for data package through direct benefit transfer (DBT) for online teaching learning activities may be implemented till the schools are closed,” the proposal passed by the municipality said.

Online classes in the NDMC were started on April 3 last year after schools were shut due to coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

A senior official of the NDMC said that there are around 3295 students enrolled in class 10 and class 12 out of which 2748 students attend online classes. “As many as 1264 students are attending online classes in class 10 while 1484 students in class 12. This amount will be given monthly to students in their accounts. Total financial estimate of the scheme for both the classes will be Rs 6.02 lakh per month,” the official said.

Prior to this, the NDMC had in December distributed tablets pre-loaded with study materials to 811 students of class 10 and class 12. These tablets were distributed among students free of cost to promote e-learning especially during the pandemic.

