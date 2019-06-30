NDMC: Trial run for pedestrian-friendly CP only for today

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will carry out the trial run on Sunday to regulate traffic and make Connaught Place pedestrian-friendly. The trial run will be held just on Sunday, as against the initial plan of holding it for two-consecutive days (Sunday and Monday) between 9am and 9pm.

A full-fledged plan to make Connaught Place pedestrian-friendly will be prepared based on the success of the trial run and after taking inputs from all stakeholders, said a senior NDMC official.

“Taking into account all the learning from the exercise, a final plan will be worked out by the consulting firm IPE Global which has been engaged for upgradation of Connaught Place,” said a senior official.

The initial plan, which was aimed at completely pedestrianising the inner circle of Connaught Place to allow free movement to pedestrian, has been changed considerably. While vehicular entry to the Inner Circle has been restricted, the area will have dedicated lanes for vehicles to access parking lots in the inner circle.

On Saturday, the civic agency carried out a mock drill to test the new traffic circulation and pedestrian movement plan.

After the pedestrianisation of Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, the NDMC has been trying to revive its old project to pedestrianise inner circle at Connaught Place. But the project failed to take off due to stiff opposition from the traders.

Rashmi Singh, NDMC secretary, said, “This trial run is an attempt to improve vehicular movement, regulate parking and facilitate ease of movement for pedestrians. We are implementing this with the help of all stakeholders. The radial roads will not be closed for vehicular movement. We have pick-up and drop-off points for autos/taxis near each block so that visitors don’t face any inconvenience. We did a mock drill on Saturday.”

According to a senior NDMC official, the civic agency will depute traffic police consultants, civic wardens and security staff along with traffic police personnel to ensure that visitors don’t face any inconvenience.

“There shall be no change in current entry and exits and parking space in inner circle so as to avoid inconvenience to both business entity and visitors,” said Singh.

The New Delhi Traders’ Association, which has been opposing complete pedestrian of Connaught Place, said that the trial run is not customer friendly. Atul Bhargava, president of

New Delhi Traders Association,

“This is not a customer-friendly arrangement. The plan has not been properly thought through. This will only lead to confusion.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 04:25 IST