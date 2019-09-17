No ‘cross-gender’ massages: SDMC to tell spas, parlours

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:07 IST

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will issue a ‘mandatory advisory’ to all spas and massage parlours in its jurisdiction asking them “not to provide cross-gender massage services to customers” in view of reports of sex rackets running there.

If the same, and a slew of other instructions in the advisory is not followed, their Health Trade Licence will be cancelled, said an SDMC official. This licence, issued by civic bodies, is compulsory to run such a business.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on September 5 claimed to have busted “prostitution rings at such facilities in west Delhi areas of Nawada, Dwarka and Madhu Vihar.” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal and colleague Kiran Negi reportedly rescued nine girls from these spas, including a school-going girl. Used condoms were also found in the dustbins of these centres, DCW said.

Maliwal issued summons to the Delhi police and the three municipal corporations asking how licences were issued to these spas and massage parlours.

In response, leader of the House in SDMC, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, at a meeting on Monday said, “There are 297 spas and massage parlours under our jurisdiction who have been issued Health Trade Licenses. As far as we know, most of them are in five-star hotels and traditional massage centres. However, if any unethical practices have started in the colony facilities, we will take action.”

“First of all, we will put up the list of all licence-holding spas and massage centres on our website, so that people know which are the legal and trustworthy facilities. Second, we will issue a mandatory advisory to all of them with instructions like: total ban on cross-gender massages, compulsory installation of CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points, employing only registered and trained practitioners above 18 years of age and keeping a copy of the ID proof of every customer taking services there,” she said.

The facilities will also have to put up display boards outside clearly stating the timings, facilities provided and services prohibited. “Those who do not comply by our mandatory advisory will have their licences revoked. We will also raise the sample number of spas and massage centres we inspect routinely for violations from 25% to 50% at least,” a senior SDMC officer said.

The north and east Delhi civic bodies said they will also raise their sample numbers for inspections in spas and parlours soon.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 02:07 IST