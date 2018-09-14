No stay on CCTV in classrooms, rules Delhi high court

The Delhi high court on Thursday refused to stay the installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms of government-run schools, saying the privacy of students being breached does not arise. In an interim order, a bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice V Kameswar Rao said there was nothing private being done in the classrooms and hence there was “no privacy issue”.

The court dismissed a plea filed by Daniel George seeking an interim stay on the installation of CCTVs cameras in the classrooms and said privacy had to be balanced with safety.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose informed the court that the feed from the cameras would be password-protected and can be accessed only by parents .

On August 22, HT was the first to report that the CCTV footage would be password-protected. The government said a standard operating procedure (SOP) on how to use the cameras would be formulated and the petitioner can give his suggestions.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 03:46 IST