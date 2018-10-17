Now, apply for passport, PAN card, Aadhaar at NDMC’s ‘common service kiosk’

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) opened its first “common service kiosk” at Minto Road where it said residents can apply for facilities such as passport, PAN card, Aadhaar card, air and railway tickets. Residents who have Aadhaar-linked bank accounts can also withdraw up to Rs 10,000 from the kiosk, officials said.

Officials said staff posted at the kiosk would help people book air or railway tickets online for a fee of Rs 10.

Officials said 15 such kiosks would be opened by March 2019 in busy sections such as Connaught Place, Gol Dak Khana and a few Metro stations. A senior officer, who worked on the project, said, “In case of a passport and Aadhaar card, our employees will fill out the form on the basis of information or documents provided by the customers. They will later update the applicant about the date when they will need to visit the passport or Aadhaar office. The idea is to ensure that people do not have to stand in queues.”

NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar said, “Considering the kiosk is located close to New Delhi Railway Station, we hope to receive an overwhelming response. We plan to set up 15 more centres at areas with a heavy footfall such as AIIMS, Netaji Nagar Metro Station, Gol Dak Khana and Connaught Place by the end of this financial year.”

The kiosk has been commissioned by NDMC in association with the Union ministry of information technology, Government of India and part of NDMC’s smart city project which aims to provide online services and digital community services to residents, the official said.

It was inaugurated on Tuesday by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal. The kiosk will also provide information related to various NDMC’s services such as electricity and water bill payment, building approval plan, birth and death certificates, health licenses, booking of community halls, property tax and estate billing.

After the event, Baijal also inaugurated a police facilitation kiosk and e-FIR facility at Khan Market. The facility has been set up by NDMC for Delhi Police. The kiosk will run 24x7 and will be manned by a dedicated police facilitation officer along with supporting staff.

