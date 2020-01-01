On BJP’s ‘inciting violence’ charge, AAP’s ‘costly education’ comeback

delhi

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 17:33 IST

Delhi is reeling under severe cold, but the political atmosphere in the national capital is heating up.

With Assembly elections just a month away, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and principal challenger BJP are trading barbs thick and fast. Union minister Prakash Javadekar drew the first blood when he accused the AAP government of inciting violence in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“In Jamia, Congress’ Asib Khan and AAP Amanatullah Khan delivered inciting speeches like burqa will be banned. They spread disinformation. The law is to give citizenship to the people and not take citizenship away,” stated Javadekar.

Javadekar, Delhi’s election in-charge for the BJP, also directed his attack on Congress and said that people of the country are wise and they understood the devious plan of Congress and AAP and both parties should apologise.

“We will bring out the truth, this fight is between anarchists and those who opposed it. Our agenda would be wholesome development of Delhi. AAP strangled the neck of municipal corporations’ attempt of doing the development work. Rs 900 crore were not given. Today, people of Delhi are surprised that AAP slept through all these 4.5 years and remaining six months they have doled out schemes,” Javadekar said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back by accusing the BJP of imposing costly education on the people of Delhi. “In June, AAP government decided to bear the board exam fees of all students in Delhi government schools. But, within a month, Delhi BJP leaders hatched a conspiracy and pressured the CBSE to increase the fees four fold,” said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

“Why did the BJP try to derail this scheme? The leaders of Delhi BJP should answer why they are trying to keep the education costly,” Sisodia hit back. He also said that the policies of BJP are against affordable quality education. “I want to ask them: Is education a national service for you or business?” Sisodia further said.

Reacting to Javadekar’s charge, Sisodia said the peope of Delhi know who incited violence. “They are trying to deflect attention from real issues,,” he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently released his government’s ‘report card’ - a list of achievements in the last five years. Education was one of the priority areas listed by the AAP government in the report card.

Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will now also pay the Board exam fees of schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment. The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students, following a hike in the fees by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Assembly Elections in Delhi are due in the coming months as the five year tenure of the AAP government comes to an end in February this year.

AAP is confident of retaining power in Delhi and has been asserting “Abki Baar, 67 Paar”, claiming to return to power with more than 67 assembly seats (better than its ast tally), out of the total 70.

To realise that target, the party has roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor and his organisation IPAC.

The BJP, meanwhile, is upbeat riding on the success of the Lok Sabha election in May, and is trying hard to form its government in Delhi after more than two decades.

The party, faced with the challenge of countering Kejriwal, is banking on the support of voters of unauthorised colonies, hoping they will back it due to property ownership rights given to the residents in these colonies by the BJP-led government at the Centre.