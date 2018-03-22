Once a Delhiite, always a Delhiite, says Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali

You can take a Delhiite out of Delhi, but not Delhi out of a Delhiite. And singer Javed Ali, who hails from the Capital agrees. “Main originally Delhi ka hi hoon, and it’s amazing to perform in the city because the people here shower a lot of love on me, and ghar pe log pyaar karte hain toh baat hi alag hoti hai,” he says. Ali has lent his voice to songs such as Kun Faaya Kun (Rockstar), Guzarish (Ghajini) and more.

The singer, who will be performing in the city soon, says that he specially selects songs when he has to perform for Dilliwallahs. “People here love peppy numbers. Whether they’re going to attend a sufi concert or a romantic concert, they want to end it with energectic numbers. So when I’m deciding what songs to perform, I ensure that the track list has the right balance of mellow and peppy numbers,” he explains.

Talking of his favourite hang out spots in the city, Ali says that he loves gorging on “Purani Dilli ka khaana.” He adds,”I love going to Jama Masjid and Daryaganj whenever I am in Delhi. And Purani Dilli ka khaana mera favourite hai, so I make it a point to go there!”

Catch It Live What: Javed Ali Musical Evening by Gunjan Foundation

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Gulmohar Park

When: March 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park on Yellow Line

