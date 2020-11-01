Online HSRP bookings resume in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:53 IST

Online bookings of high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for vehicles resumed on Sunday, with an additional provision for doorstep delivery that is currently available for applicants only in a handful of localities in east and west Delhi districts.

On September 23, the Delhi government had issued a public notice asking vehicle owners to avail HSRP and colour-coded stickers at the earliest in order to avoid being penalised under existing laws but it did not mention any deadline in the notice. But on October 1, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had directed for stopping the online booking last month after complaints were received from vehicle owners about delays and issues in logging on the registration portal.

“Around 3,000 bookings are targeted every day up to Diwali. If the service from suppliers of HSRP and colour-coded stickers and dealers are found to be satisfactory, the bookings will be raised after the festival break,” said an official in the government’s transport department.

On Sunday, the doorstep delivery provision was made available by booking service providers for applicants who are residents of Mayur Vihar, PatparGanj,Anand Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, PunjabiBagh and Kirti Nagar, said an official, adding that more localities will be added in the list over the next two weeks.

There are around 3.2 million vehicles in Delhi – both commercial and private – which are supposed to have high-security registration plates. They include around 1.1 million four-wheelers, 1.9 million two-wheelers and the rest include auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, buses, trucks, etc. The rule applies largely to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, as most newer vehicles (registered after April 1, 2019) come equipped with HSRPs and stickers, said the transport official.

About 350 fitters are being roped in for home delivery and affixation of number plates. The home delivery charges have been decided in consultation with Delhi government and at Rs 125 for two-wheelers and Rs 250 for four wheelers, in addition to the usual fee for HSRP, said a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited – one of the three authorised suppliers of HSRP in Delhi.