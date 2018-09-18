Operation Chakravyuh: Ghaziabad police seize 1,575 errant vehicles in eight hours

The Ghaziabad police on Monday launched its second edition of Operation Chakravyuh and seized vehicles plying illegally on the city roads.

During the eight-hour operation — from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm — 1,575 vehicles were seized and 767 drivers fined.

The police cracked down on vehicles plying on non-designated routes, being driven by those without valid documents or licence, those driven by underage persons and also those having permits outside the Ghaziabad district.

The major checking points were at Lal Kuan, outside Vaishali and Kaushambi Metro stations, Bulandshahr Road, Loni, Vijay Nagar, Indirapuram, Sahibabad, CISF-cut, Mohan Nagar and Seemapuri border areas, among others.

“The second round of the operation was more refined. Vehicles which were found to be deficient or errant during the first and the second drives will be recommended for cancellation of registrations. The vehicles will be released once the penalty is paid to the transport department,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

“In many instances, we found that autos from Meerut and Hapur were plying in Ghaziabad. Similarly, autos from Loni were found plying outside the two Metro stations. Sometimes, criminal elements disguise themselves as drivers and loot passengers. The drive will be a major deterrent for such persons,” the SSP said.

During the first edition of Operation Chakravyuh, the Ghaziabad police had seized nearly 1,500 autos on April 19 and drivers were fined by the transport department.

Of the 1,575 vehicles seized on Monday, 1,547 were autorickshaws and the crackdown caused major inconvenience to daily passengers as autos went off roads to evade police action.

“There were no autos and dozens of passengers were kept waiting at the border and even at Mohan Nagar crossing. Even when one arrived, the driver was not willing to ferry passengers out of fear of police crackdown,” Nitin Kumar, a commuter to Ghaziabad from Nand Nagri in Delhi, said.

The city has nearly 17,000 autos which serve as the backbone for local commuting.

“The situation persisted on all major routes as the drive was carried out across the district. Auto drivers stopped plying and many of our vehicles were seized despite them having valid documents. Later, we approached senior police officers who directed that those having valid documents should be let off,” Dilshad Ahmad, Ghaziabad auto-rickshaw chalak sangh, said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 04:49 IST