e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Pack away the woollens, warmer days are here

Pack away the woollens, warmer days are here

delhi Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:09 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Warmer days are likely to continue in the national capital owning to a western disturbance that has recently passed and also marks the end of the long winter spell, scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 26.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

“There is no forecast of any major drop in temperature. The minimum temperature will also rise, owing to an approaching western disturbance,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said.

Srivastava said, usually, February sees strong winds throughout. However, this year, the month has already seen four western disturbances and a fifth is approaching.

On February 21, light rain and gusty winds with a speed of up to 35-40 kmph are expected, he added.

“The minimum temperature may fall slightly after Friday because some rain is expected. However, it will again return to normal thereafter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the reasonably strong surface winds kept the air quality in the “poor” category Tuesday. The overall air quality index at 4pm Tuesday was 252, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

This was an improvement from Monday’s 293, also in the ‘poor’ zone.

Senior scientists said the pollution level will decrease till Friday because of the increased wind speed in Delhi.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), Union ministry’s weather and air quality monitoring wing, said there might be a “marginal deterioration” in the air quality on Wednesday. However, it will remain in the ‘poor’ category.

top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News