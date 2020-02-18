Pack away the woollens, warmer days are here

delhi

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:09 IST

Warmer days are likely to continue in the national capital owning to a western disturbance that has recently passed and also marks the end of the long winter spell, scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 26.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

“There is no forecast of any major drop in temperature. The minimum temperature will also rise, owing to an approaching western disturbance,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said.

Srivastava said, usually, February sees strong winds throughout. However, this year, the month has already seen four western disturbances and a fifth is approaching.

On February 21, light rain and gusty winds with a speed of up to 35-40 kmph are expected, he added.

“The minimum temperature may fall slightly after Friday because some rain is expected. However, it will again return to normal thereafter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the reasonably strong surface winds kept the air quality in the “poor” category Tuesday. The overall air quality index at 4pm Tuesday was 252, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

This was an improvement from Monday’s 293, also in the ‘poor’ zone.

Senior scientists said the pollution level will decrease till Friday because of the increased wind speed in Delhi.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), Union ministry’s weather and air quality monitoring wing, said there might be a “marginal deterioration” in the air quality on Wednesday. However, it will remain in the ‘poor’ category.