Phone numbers, locations of hospitals added to Delhi Corona app

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 07:49 IST

To make it easier for patients to reach out to hospitals that are dedicated to treating Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has added phone numbers of all 105 hospitals featured on its ‘Delhi Corona’ app. When a patient clicks on the name of the hospital where beds are available, its phone number, along with its location on a map, will pop up.

The hospitals have also been colour-coded red, yellow and green depending on the availability of beds, with red denoting hospitals with very few beds available and green denoting hospitals with an adequate number of beds.

On Sunday evening, 56 hospitals were green, while 25 were yellow and 27 were red.

Currently, there are 9,647 beds available for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Delhiand the government is looking to increasing this number to around 15,000 by June 20. By the end of next month, the Delhi government is looking to expand the number of Covid-19 beds to 1.5 lakh, including those in makeshift hospitals at stadiums and banquet halls

Earlier this week, when HT had called up hospitals to check on the availability of beds for Covid-19 patients, ascertaining the exact number of beds available had proved to be difficult.

The government had launched the ‘Delhi Corona’ app in the beginning of the month to provide real-time information on availability of beds for the treatment of Covid-19 in hospitals across the city. Days after launching the app, the government had also ordered the hospitals to ensure real-time updating on the app.