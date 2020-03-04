e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Plea against govt’s riot compensation junked by Delhi High Court

Plea against govt’s riot compensation junked by Delhi High Court

delhi Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi government’s compensation announced for the victims of the riots that had broken in north-east Delhi last week.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said that it was a policy decision of the government and it would not interfere in the matter.

“The compensation is being awarded on a no-fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it,” the court said, while asking the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.

The order came while hearing a plea by Nand Kishore Garg, who through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, had challenged the compensation offered by the governnment and said that it is “unreasonable” and “an arbitrary announcement for compensation” has been made without identifying the real victims of riots.

The plea had stated that the perpetrator of the riots must be denied the compensation and they must not be treated as victims. It had also sought directions to the Delhi government to lay comprehensive guidelines in this regard.

top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News