Police book landlords for insisting on rent, house owners say they have little choice

delhi

Updated: May 14, 2020 19:46 IST

Cracking down on landlords forcing their tenants to pay rent, the Delhi Police have booked at least eight people since Sunday for violating the orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the ongoing national lockdown to stave off the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Police said they have registered first information reports (FIRs) against eight persons in Mukherjee Nagar under Section 188 of IPC that pertains to disobeying a public servant. If convicted, a person could be jailed for up to a month, or fined ₹200, or both. Officers associated with cases said one more person has been booked under the same IPC section in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said the action comes in line with the DDMA order of April 22, which called for “strict compliance” of directions that house owners will not demand rent from migrant workers for one month. It required district magistrates to spread awareness about this and, in case of non-compliance, take legal action.

In Mukherjee Nagar, most complainants were students preparing for competitive exams.

“If they approach us, we try to sort it out with the landlords. If that doesn’t work, we register FIRs,” said DCP Arya.

A 22-year-old student, who did not wish to be identified, said his family in Bihar was going through a financial crisis after his father, a diabetes patient, stopped his business fearing infection. “The house owner asked me to either pay rent or vacate. Since I was unable to return home and don’t have anywhere to go, I approached the police and registered a case,” said the student.

A student in her 20s who lives in the same neighbourhood said the person who ran her paying guest (PG) facility barred access to the kitchen. “My parents are unable to send money. It was a do or die situation for me and others. We survived on fruits and snacks for two days before deciding to file a case,” she said, requesting anonymity.

The PG owner of the second student, who did not wish to be named, denied the allegation and said that he had only cut down items on the menu. “The monthly rent I pay for four floors to the building owner is ₹4 lakh. I have ₹42,000 electricity dues and pay the cook ₹16,000 per month. If I don’t get some help, how will I be able to continue to accommodate them?” he said. He alleged that some students had dues running into months. “I am also a victim of this lockdown.”

B S Vohra, president of East Delhi Residents Welfare Association Joint Front, said while he expected house owners to waive or postpone rent, it was unfair to book them as it could be their only source of income. “An FIR is not the way as it is harassment for both parties. The chief minister must step in to find a middle path,” said Vohra.

Prior to the DDMA order, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested house owners to not insist on for rent for a month or two and if possible, take it in instalments.

Varkey Parakkal of Student’s Tenants Union Delhi, said, “We wrote to the central and Delhi governments, requesting that students’ rents be waived and landlords be compensated since we know many of them depended on it.”

Earlier, the police would intervene on behalf of migrants attempting to return to their home states.

In Sarai Kale Khan, for example, police had come across one such family walking back to their village in Uttar Pradesh from west Delhi’s Sagarpur. The police promised to help them and accompanied them to meet their house owner. Not only did they get him to waive the rent, but also convinced him to lend the family an LPG cylinder.

Similar was the case in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar where the police convinced the house owners of 60 migrants to not seek rent during the lockdown.

A fortnight ago, seven Kashmiri women had taken to social media to allege that their PG owner in south-west Delhi’s Jia Sarai was forcing them to pay rent. The police intervened, but the women were sent back to their hometown upon their insistence.