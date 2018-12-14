Police release suspects’ sketches in Geeta Colony ‘road rage’ murder

The police on Thursday released sketches of three men, who they suspect were involved in the murder of a 34-year-old businessman three days ago in a case of alleged road rage, and are banking on their human intelligence network to identify them.

The portraits of the suspects with basic identification details are being pasted in eastern parts of the city.

More than 50 people from east and northeast Delhi areas, whose physical descriptions have similarities with the sketches, were rounded up by investigating teams.

All of them were later let off after the investigators did not find any evidence to prove their involvement in the crime or their presence near the crime spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said the portraits were prepared by sketch artists using physical descriptions of the suspects given by the five persons, including three women, who were in the Wagon R car, which the businessman, Sushil Chauhan, was driving at the time of the crime on Monday night.

Two of the three suspects have cut marks on their cheek. One man, who has a deep cut mark on his right cheek just below his eye, is clean-shaven, while the other man with a cut mark on his left cheek has beard and moustache. The third suspect has a beard and moustache.

“All three are between 25 and 30 years. The one who stabbed Chauhan in his thigh was riding a maroon scooter. The eyewitnesses told us the attacker was a clean-shaven man with a cut mark on his right cheek. They told us the other two men were riding a motorcycle and had initially intervened in the altercation between Chauhan and the scooter rider,” said DCP Yadav.

A resident of Usmanpur, Chauhan was driving home with his cousin Ashwani, friend Kartik, and three other women after having dinner at a restaurant in Krishna Nagar on Monday. Around 11.30 pm, a scooter grazed the car. An argument broke out after which the rider allegedly stabbed him in his thigh. Chauhan died of bleeding, police said.

The police scanned footage of CCTV cameras to identify the attackers. The scooter and the motorcycle that the assailants were riding were seen in at least two cameras.

“The faces of the suspects were not clear in the footage, which is why we are taking help of our criminal and human intelligence networks to identify them,” said a police officer, privy to the probe.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:42 IST