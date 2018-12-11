34-year-old killed in road rage in east Delhi; second murder in less than 24 hours

A 34-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified scooterist in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Monday night, in the second case of road rage in the national capital within 24 hours, police said.

Sushil Chauhan, a resident of Usmanpur in northeast Delhi, was returning with two of his friends after eating dinner in Krishna Nagar when he was shot at. Chauhan, who was driving a Wagon R car, had an argument with the scooterist after their vehicles brushed each other.

The scooterist pulled out a pistol and fired at Chauhan, who ran a cloth cutting factory in Yamuna Vihar. The bullet hit his thigh and he died of excessive bleeding, police said.

More are details awaited.

A 21-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two men following an altercation after the car’s door touched him leading to an argument in east Delhi’s Acharya Niketan area near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 early on Monday.

