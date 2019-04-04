Policy to remove illegal hoardings, banners in Delhi ready

The Delhi government has prepared a policy to remove unauthorised advertisements in the form of banners, flexes, posters, wall writings and hoardings, including digital ones, in the capital, the government said on Wednesday.

The policy has been prepared by the urban development department of the Delhi government, which will not only deal with the removal of unauthorised advertisements but also ensure enforcement of the Defacement of Property Act with the approval of the competent authorities. The policy has been designed with the objective of keeping Delhi clean, the government said in a statement.

The policy identified five urban local bodies which are authorised to sanction permission with regard to advertisements. For removal, the bodies will identify and make public the name and contact details of officers responsible for the removal of unauthorised websites in areas under their jurisdiction, the statement said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 05:48 IST