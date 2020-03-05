e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Primary classes of Delhi’s Kendriya Vidyalayas to remain closed till March 31 due to coronvirus

Primary classes of Delhi’s Kendriya Vidyalayas to remain closed till March 31 due to coronvirus

The Delhi government has also announced suspending primary classes of all schools till March 31 in view of coronavirus scare.

delhi Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:27 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Photo used for representational purpose only
Photo used for representational purpose only(HT File )
         

Primary classes of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the national capital will remain closed till March 31 in view of coronavirus scare, officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said on Thursday.

“The schools’ primary classes up to standard five will remain closed till March 31 in view of coronavirus,” a senior KVS official said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government announced closure of primary classes of all schools run by it, aided by it, private, MCD and NDMC-run schools in the city till March 31.

