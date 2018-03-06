Principal gunned down inside Delhi school building, brother found dead in Jhajjar

A 45-year-old principal was gunned down inside her school building in outer Delhi on Monday night by three men over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday.

Hours later her brother was found dead at Badsa village in Jhajjar district of Haryana, they added.

Police said Anita Yadav, principal of Rachna Public School at Ghuman Hera village, was shot dead by the three men, who were allegedly led by her husband’s business partner Naveen Yadav.

They suspect the death of her brother Jai Kishan is also related to the case and are probing if he was abducted before being killed.

Police said Anita was at her home — in the same building as the school — when the three men came inside the house.

Shibesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said they discussed matters related to some property with Anita before shooting her in the chest. The accused also allegedly shot at her son, who was in the house at the time of the incident, but he escaped unhurt.

“The murder took place around 10pm on Monday. There were no schoolchildren in the building at that time. A part of the crime has been captured on a CCTV camera,” Singh said.

He added that a dispute over six bighas of land could have been the reason behind the murders.

The suspects are on the run and Delhi Police is coordinating with their counterparts in Haryana for more inputs, officials said.