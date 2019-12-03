Protestors breach security cordon, entered Assembly premises

delhi

On the last day of the Delhi Assembly’s winter session, a group of protestors breached the security cordon and entered the Assembly premises on Tuesday criticising the “inaction” of the AAP government over alleged dirty water being supplied in some parts of Delhi.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel objected to the protest and alleged they were with the BJP.

The protestors carrying placards managed to slip through the security cordon but were later forced out of the Assembly premises.

Goel alleged that Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta was behind it. However, Gupta later told HT that he was not aware of the protest.

“It is baseless and a biased allegation,” Gupta, the BJP MLA from Rohini said.

As House proceedings began on Tuesday, Gupta asked for a discussion on the issue of prices rise of onions while trying to move a calling attention motion, which was turned down by the Speaker.

After rejecting the motion moved by the opposition leader, Goel told the House that an unfortunate incident took place when a group of 10-15 women staged a protest at the Assembly premises.

“If Vijender Gupta had guts, he would have brought 10-20 boys (to stage protest at the Assembly premises),” the Speaker said.

Following the accusations, some ruling AAP MLAs trooped into the Well and exchanged heated arguments with opposition members. Meanwhile, Gupta reached near Speaker’s chair and demanded discussion on the issue of “dirty water” allegedly being supplied in the city.

Goel asked Gupta to go back to his seat, failing which the Leader of Opposition was marshalled out of the House. To protest the Speaker’s decision, other BJP MLAs - Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan - also staged a walkout.

Later, all four BJP MLAs wore garlands of onions to register their protest against hike in the price of the kitchen staple. BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar, OP Sharma, showed a garland of onions to the chief minister as his vehicle left the Vidhan Sabha.

“Delhi Government today ran away from discussing on the prices of onions and polluted water. When Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments can subsidise onion prices, what prevents Delhi government to do the same? Onions are being sold at Rs 100 per kg, but the Delhi government is not even ready to respond to a calling attention motion on the issue of rising prices of onions,” Gupta said.

