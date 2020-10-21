e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Provide Umar Khalid with FIR copy, other papers related to his arrest, court tells police

Provide Umar Khalid with FIR copy, other papers related to his arrest, court tells police

delhi Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:22 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
         

A Delhi court directed the city police to supply former JNU student leader Umar Khalid with a copy of the FIR lodged against him in connection with the north-east Delhi riots.

The court was hearing a plea moved by Khalid, seeking copies of the FIR related to the Khajuri Khas violence case, remand application submitted for his police custody, the remand order and medical report, so as to know the grounds of his arrest.

During the hearing, the prosecution contended Khalid was informed about the grounds of his arrest and that if the documents were supplied to him at this stage, it would open a Pandora’s Box as he would keep on asking for one document after the other.

Khalid, who was first arrested on September 13 on charges of being part of the conspiracy behind the Delhi riots and lodged in judicial custody, was rearrested on October 1 in another riots case at the Khajuri Khas police station.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Purshottam Pathak also directed police to supply Khalid with the remand application and remand order of October 1 by which he was sent to three-day police custody as well as reports of the medical examination conducted while he was in police custody.

The court said no person can be detained without informing him of the grounds for his arrest.

Pathak said the remand application and remand order along with the medical reports did not contain any sensitive material which may not be disclosed.

In its order on October 20, the court said the Constitution stipulated that no police officer can arrest an individual without informing the grounds of his arrest and Article 22 of the Constitution guaranteed the fundamental right of protection against illegal arrest and detention.

It further said Section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure provided that every police officer with authority to arrest someone without warrant, must inform the person being arrested about the crime for which he is being arrested and other relevant grounds for the arrest.

Special public prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the police, opposed Khalid’s plea and said there was no provision in law to supply the documents before the court takes cognizance of charges.

But the court did not accept this and directed that the documents sought by Khalid be provided to him.

top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In