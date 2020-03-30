Providing appropriate medical, other assistance to students stranded in B’desh: Centre tells Delhi HC

delhi

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:53 IST

The Centre on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it has made efforts to provide appropriate medical and other assistance to the 581 Kashmiri students who have been stranded at a medical college in Bangaldesh.

Central government standing counsel Jasmeet Singh informed a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Navin Chawla that nodal officers are making all efforts to ensure that none of the Indian citizens face any problem in any country.

The submissions come while hearing a plea by advocate Gaurav Bansal, who had sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh.

Bansal through this plea also sought to appoint nodal officers in all the Indian Embassies and make public their contact numbers and email address so that Indian citizens outside the country can contact them and seek help in this time of global health emergency. He had, through his plea, also said that details of the students’ representatives should be given to the nodal officers.

Following this, the bench asked the Centre to file a status report while also directing to ensure that students are getting the basic amenities.

During the hearing, the bench also sought to know from the petitioner how he got in contact with the students on which he informed that several students were reaching out through Twitter and WhatsApp.

The matter would be next heard on April 3.