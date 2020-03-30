e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Providing appropriate medical, other assistance to students stranded in B’desh: Centre tells Delhi HC

Providing appropriate medical, other assistance to students stranded in B’desh: Centre tells Delhi HC

delhi Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Centre on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it has made efforts to provide appropriate medical and other assistance to the 581 Kashmiri students who have been stranded at a medical college in Bangaldesh.

Central government standing counsel Jasmeet Singh informed a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Navin Chawla that nodal officers are making all efforts to ensure that none of the Indian citizens face any problem in any country.

The submissions come while hearing a plea by advocate Gaurav Bansal, who had sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh.

Bansal through this plea also sought to appoint nodal officers in all the Indian Embassies and make public their contact numbers and email address so that Indian citizens outside the country can contact them and seek help in this time of global health emergency. He had, through his plea, also said that details of the students’ representatives should be given to the nodal officers.

Following this, the bench asked the Centre to file a status report while also directing to ensure that students are getting the basic amenities.

During the hearing, the bench also sought to know from the petitioner how he got in contact with the students on which he informed that several students were reaching out through Twitter and WhatsApp.

The matter would be next heard on April 3.

top news
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news